iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,232 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.86% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $121,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 331,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,485,000 after purchasing an additional 212,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,110,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $79.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.