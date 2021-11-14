iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

