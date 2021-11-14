iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 933,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

TLT opened at $147.33 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $161.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

