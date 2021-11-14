IoTeX Price Reaches $0.21 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $1.20 billion worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.54 or 0.00366644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00220906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

