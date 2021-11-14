Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get Invitae alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

NVTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. Invitae has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.