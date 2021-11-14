Invesco Ltd. Sells 26,441 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $82,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,285,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 153,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPM shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

