Invesco Ltd. Sells 261,196 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,152,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $85,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $28.90 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

