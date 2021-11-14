Invesco Ltd. Has $101.56 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,364,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $101,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

