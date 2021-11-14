Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 268,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $96,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Silgan by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 79,006 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

