inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.50 million-$22.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.38 million.

Shares of INTT opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.02. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in inTEST stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of inTEST as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.