Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,361.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,361 ($30.85) and last traded at GBX 2,347 ($30.66), with a volume of 22373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

ICP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,170.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,150.07.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.68) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,140.65).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.