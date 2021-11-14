Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.16 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

