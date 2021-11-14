Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$199.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$138.93 and a 1 year high of C$178.28. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

