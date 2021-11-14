Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$199.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IFCZF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.20.

Intact Financial stock opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $109.46 and a 12 month high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

