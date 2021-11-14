Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.39 Million

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report $53.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.63 million and the lowest is $49.14 million. Insmed posted sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $181.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $191.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.39 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $326.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Insmed by 6.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Insmed by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.