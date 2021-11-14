Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells 17,843 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$181,998.60.

Shares of TSE NG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.17. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.18. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.57.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

