Insider Selling: NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells 58,738 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($164,994.38).

NWG opened at GBX 218.70 ($2.86) on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of GBX 141.46 ($1.85) and a one year high of GBX 235.07 ($3.07). The company has a market cap of £24.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 208.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 281.25 ($3.67).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

