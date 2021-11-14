Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 36,319 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glen Griffiths also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24.

On Thursday, September 16th, Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 3.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 85,716 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,975,000 after purchasing an additional 229,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

