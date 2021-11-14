Insider Buying: Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 535,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,408 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 33.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tellurian by 341.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 150,055 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

