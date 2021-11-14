Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Purchases 161 Shares of Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

Max Vermoken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Max Vermoken bought 134 shares of SigmaRoc stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($196.08).

LON:SRC opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £615.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.13. SigmaRoc plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).

Several analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

