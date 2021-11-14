Insider Buying: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,667 ($21.78) per share, with a total value of £16,670 ($21,779.46).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,667.50 ($21.79) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -5.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,232 ($16.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,802.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,900.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

