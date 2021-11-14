Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Shares of INZY stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inozyme Pharma (INZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.