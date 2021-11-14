Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Shares of INZY stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 47.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 41.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 43,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
