Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) Trading Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.34% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

