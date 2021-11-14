Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

IMKTA opened at $77.61 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.