Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Infinera reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Infinera by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Infinera by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 28,808 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

INFN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,881. Infinera has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.