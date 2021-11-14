Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 6,500 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

