Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 412 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $250.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average is $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

