Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $7,192,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.5% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

