Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). On average, analysts expect Impel NeuroPharma to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Impel NeuroPharma from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $279,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

