ImageCoin (IMG) Price Tops $0.0177

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $208,657.56 and approximately $79,478.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,790,951 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

