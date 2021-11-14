Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Shares Up 1.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) shares shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 139,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 255,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18.

Ilika Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

