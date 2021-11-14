Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.84

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.84 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 138.25 ($1.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 806,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of £220.42 million and a P/E ratio of -56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.38.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

