IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.85. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 47.33 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.
IDOX Company Profile
