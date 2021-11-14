IDOX (LON:IDOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

IDOX (LON:IDOX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 72.30 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.85. IDOX has a one year low of GBX 47.33 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 81.92 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £322.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43.

IDOX Company Profile

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

