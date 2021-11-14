i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.47% of i3 Verticals worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIIV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $707.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

