Hyve 1-Day Volume Tops $451,585.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a market cap of $11.05 million and $451,585.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00072875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00074526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,016.12 or 0.99867966 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,649.76 or 0.07142266 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

