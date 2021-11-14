Hyprr (Howdoo) Trading Down 12.2% This Week (UDOO)

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Hyprr (Howdoo) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyprr (Howdoo) has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Hyprr (Howdoo) has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $256,712.00 worth of Hyprr (Howdoo) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Hyprr (Howdoo) Coin Profile

Hyprr (Howdoo) (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official Twitter account is @howdooHQ . Hyprr (Howdoo)’s official website is www.hyprr.com . The official message board for Hyprr (Howdoo) is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

