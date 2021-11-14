Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 173,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $350,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,483,234 shares of company stock valued at $6,386,793 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

