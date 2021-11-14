Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 8,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 353,648 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Several research firms recently commented on HUMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $47,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $120,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter worth $220,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

