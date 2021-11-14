Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.98 billion-$5.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.270-$0.300 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.97. 1,583,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,892. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

