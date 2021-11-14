Howdoo Market Capitalization Achieves $5.28 Million (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $41,635.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00052257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.00 or 0.00219694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00086995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

