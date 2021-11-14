Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,550. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.41.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

