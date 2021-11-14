Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $437.78 million-$454.61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450 million.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Himax Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 243.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Himax Technologies worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.