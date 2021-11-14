Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone Sells 2,018 Shares of Stock

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total value of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Kay Ladone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $453,298.84.

HRC opened at $155.06 on Friday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.07 and a 12 month high of $155.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $762,777,000 after purchasing an additional 116,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $201,642,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,191,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

