Hifi Finance One Day Volume Hits $19.88 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market capitalization of $125.07 million and approximately $19.88 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hifi Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.63 or 0.00221433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00086965 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hifi Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hifi Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.