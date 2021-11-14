Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,190,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,146,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,748 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after acquiring an additional 579,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,005,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,403 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,342,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,937,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.