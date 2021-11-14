Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $182.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 959.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that Heska will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 8.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

