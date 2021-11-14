Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.21 or 0.00146876 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00018118 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00499932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00080721 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

