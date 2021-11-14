Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Set at C$6.50 by Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) received a C$6.50 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s previous close.

HWX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 130.75. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.66 and a 52-week high of C$5.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.26.

In other news, Director David Lawrence Pearce sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.45, for a total transaction of C$801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,418,477.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

