Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

CDDRF opened at $4.19 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.