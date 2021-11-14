Head to Head Survey: Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) & ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72% ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67%

Sow Good has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 30.26 -$5.32 million N/A N/A ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,763.20 -$9.11 million ($1.88) -2.02

Sow Good has higher revenue and earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sow Good and ZIVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Sow Good beats ZIVO Bioscience on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

